Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Dry Monday, but the rest of the week remains unsettled

Posted at 7:02 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 07:02:56-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- We'll enjoy more sunshine on Monday, along with some clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

The clouds will take over on Tuesday and there may be a will be a passing shower during the day. Rain chances will increase towards evening. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. Steadier rain is likely Tuesday night, along with the possibility for a thunderstorm or two.

The showers will exit Wednesday morning, allowing clouds to break for a little sun during the day. It will be a relatively warm day, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The next system will bring showers and a few possible thunderstorms on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s. A few scattered showers may linger on Friday, and it will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Next weekend looks mainly dry, although there may be a spotty shower or two on Saturday. Highs will be near 60 Saturday and in the low/mid 60s on Sunday. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s in many locations.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone