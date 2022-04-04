Dry Monday, but the rest of the week remains unsettled

RICHMOND, Va. -- We'll enjoy more sunshine on Monday, along with some clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

The clouds will take over on Tuesday and there may be a will be a passing shower during the day. Rain chances will increase towards evening. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. Steadier rain is likely Tuesday night, along with the possibility for a thunderstorm or two.

The showers will exit Wednesday morning, allowing clouds to break for a little sun during the day. It will be a relatively warm day, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The next system will bring showers and a few possible thunderstorms on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s. A few scattered showers may linger on Friday, and it will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Next weekend looks mainly dry, although there may be a spotty shower or two on Saturday. Highs will be near 60 Saturday and in the low/mid 60s on Sunday. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s in many locations.

