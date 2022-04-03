Sunny & breezy today, cold tonight

RICHMOND, Va. -- Any leftover clouds will exit this morning, leading to a mainly sunny day. Winds will increase from the northwest and gust over 25 mph. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s for most areas. The dry ground, low humidity and gusty winds this afternoon will cause an increased fire danger. Any sparks may set a fire, and outdoor fires could spread quickly.

Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s. A few upper 20s are possible in our coldest outlying areas. It will be in the mid to upper 30s at the coast.

Monday will have sunshine with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday will be variably cloudy with the chance of a passing shower during the day. Rain chances will increase towards evening. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. Steadier rain is likely Tuesday night.

Showers will exit Wednesday morning, allowing clouds to break for a little sun during the day. Highs will be 75-80.

A cold front will bring the chance of scattered showers and storms on Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

A few scattered showers will be around on Friday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Next weekend will have highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. An isolated shower or two is possible Saturday.

