Sunny and not as windy today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be sunny, cooler and less windy. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Tonight will be clear and chilly with lows from the mid 30s to the lower 40s.

Monday will bring plenty of sunshine and a warmer afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

A disturbance may bring a shower to southern VA Monday night into Tuesday morning.

There will be more clouds around on Tuesday, but it will be warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Wednesday will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low and mid 80s. There is a slight chance of a shower or storm later in the day.

A cold front will bring a better chance of some storms on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

It will be cooler at the end of the week with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

That cold front will go to our south, but may stay close enough to keep a couple of showers around Friday into the weekend. Some computer models are pushing the front far enough south to keep us totally dry, so we will continue to update that period during this week.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.