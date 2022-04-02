☀️ A nice weekend ☀️

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear and cold start with temps in the 20s and 30s. Skies will be sunny, with some high clouds mixing in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, but it will be in the low/mid 50s along the coast, and also in northwestern VA.

Clouds will increase tonight and it won't be as cold. There will be the slight chance of a shower between midnight and 8 a.m. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Other than the slight chance of a shower in the early morning, Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s.

An approaching storm system will bring the chance of showers late Tuesday into Tuesday night. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Showers will exit Wednesday morning, with the bulk of the day dry, warm and breezy. Highs will be 75-80.

A cold front will cause some showers and storms on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A few showers are possible Friday. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Next weekend is looking cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s.

