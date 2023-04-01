Very windy today with morning rain and thunder

(WTVR)

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be quite windy today with wind gusts possibly exceeding 50 mph in spots. A wind advisory is in effect for the entire CBS 6 viewing area, with high wind warnings for the mountains, where some gusts may exceed 60 mph.

An area of rain with some embedded thunder will move across the area this morning through midday. Clouds will break for some sun this afternoon. A secondary cold front will pass through, possibly triggering a shower or storm this afternoon through early evening. Highs will range from the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Skies will clear tonight with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will decrease, but some gusts over 20 mph will still occur.

Sunday will be sunny and slightly breezy with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday will have intervals of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A couple of scattered storms are possible Wednesday, with highs ranging from the upper 70s to mid 80s.

There will be a better chance of scattered storms on Thursday. Highs will be 75-80.

Friday is looking mainly dry, but a few computer models are showing the chance of rain by late in the day.

