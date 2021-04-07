Another very warm day

Watch
Posted at 11:16 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 11:16:24-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be mostly sunny and very warm this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight will be mild with some clouds and lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Much of Thursday will be dry, but scattered storms are possible west of I-95 by late in the day. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

It will be unsettled Friday through the weekend with the chance of some showers and storms. These will be scattered about, so there will be dry hours each day. Rain chances will drop after Sunday morning. Highs will be 65-70 Friday, in the low to mid 70s Saturday, and 75-80 on Sunday.

