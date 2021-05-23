RICHMOND, Va. -- There are some clouds around this morning, and there may be a passing sprinkle. Temperatures are much warmer, in the 60s to lower 70s.

Today will be another hot day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be near or above 90° for most areas, with 80s near the immediate coast. It will be more humid, and there is a very slight chance of an isolated storm.

Lows tonight will be mainly 65-70°. We will have some clouds around, and there is the slight chance of a shower.

A cold front will bring cooler temperatures on Monday. Highs will range from the lower 70s near the coast to the low/mid 80s for areas well southwest of Richmond. We will have a chance of showers, with the highest chance of rain well west of I-95.

Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. An isolated storm is possible.

The heat flares back up on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 90s. It will be humid with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s. An isolated storm or two will be possible.

Thursday will stay hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. An isolated storm is possible.

We will see a better chance of some showers and storms by late Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

There will be the chance of a few scattered showers next weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tropical Storm Ana is located northeast of Bermuda, and will continue tracking northeastward as is weakens. There is no other major tropical activity. More info can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

