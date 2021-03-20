Another dry weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be clear overnight and it will be chilly, with lows ranging from the mid 20s to the lower 30s.

Sunday will be sunny and mild, with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

A system off the Mid-Atlantic coast will bring a few clouds in on Monday, and a shower is possible in far southeastern VA. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tuesday will be dry and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Our next storm system may bring a few showers later Wednesday, with somewhat higher rain chances Thursday into Friday, along with the threat for a few thunderstorms. Showers will exit by midday Friday and we'll dry out during the afternoon. Highs later this week should be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The initial outlook for next weekend is dry weather on Saturday, with the potential for a few showers by later Sunday.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

