A little warmer for the holiday weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is another very cool morning with a lot of areas in the 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny today with highs in the lower 80s. It will turn a little more humid as the afternoon wears on.

Tonight will partly cloudy and not as cool with lows ranging from the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Clouds will increase on Sunday as a cold front approaches from the west. Highs will range from the mid 70s in northwestern VA to the upper 80s in far southeastern VA. The metro will be in the low to mid 80s. A few thunderstorms are possible closer to I-81, but an isolated shower or storm will be possible in central VA.

The cold front will pass Sunday night into Monday with a few showers possible. Clouds may linger Monday afternoon, especially across southeastern VA. Highs will range from the lower to upper 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be humid with highs around 90. A cold front may trigger an isolated storm Wednesday afternoon.

It will be a little cooler and less humid Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Highs will warm through the 80s next weekend. As of now, it looks like it will be mainly dry Thursday through next Sunday.

Hurricane Larry will be a major hurricane (category 3 or higher) as it tracks from the central Atlantic northwestward. It will be near Bermuda on Thursday, and will stay away from the East Coast of the United States. More info is in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

A disturbance over Central America will move northward into the Gulf Of Mexico. There is the slight chance this may become a tropical system, but odds are not very high. It does bear watching, since it is expected to move northwards towards the Gulf Coast. Extended computer models show that if it does reach the central Gulf Coast, it will likely then turn towards the east and stay down towards Georgia, and remain south of VA & NC.

