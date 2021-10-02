A little warmer and more humid this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some areas of patchy fog early this morning. It will be mostly sunny and a little warmer today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight will have a few clouds and won't be as cool. Lows will range from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be a little more humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s in the metro.

The week ahead will be unsettled with the chance of scattered showers and storms each day. Rain chances will be a bit higher west of I-95. The chance of rain will increase a bit Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs will be in the lower 80s Monday and Tuesday, and in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through next weekend.

Tropics: Hurricane Sam will stay east of Bermuda and track to the northeast. Victor is in the central Atlantic, and will weaken as it tracks northwestward. More details can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

