A hot & mainly dry weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some areas of fog early this morning across central VA. Skies will be mostly sunny today. It will turn a less humid as the day wears on. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s for most areas, but it will be a little cooler near the coast.

Tonight will be mostly clear and humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s (some 80s near the coast). An isolated storm is possible late in the afternoon, mostly well west of I-95.

A few scattered storms will be possible on Monday. It will be muggy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

It will stay muggy through Friday with scattered afternoon storms possible each day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 Tuesday through Thursday. It will turn cooler next weekend.

The storms will be scattered each day, so some locations will be dry on some days. However, due to the muggy air in place, any storm that does develop will unleash heavy downpours. Locations that see some storms each day could pick up a few inches of rain by the end of the week.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

