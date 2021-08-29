A few degrees cooler today; tracking Hurricane Ida

RICHMOND, Va. -- Showers from overnight are pushing southward. There will be areas of clouds and fog around this morning. Clouds will break for some sunshine during the day, and it will stay muggy. Highs will range from the mid 80s near the coast to some lower 90s inland. The afternoon heat index will be 95-100 in many locations. An isolated shower or storm is possible today, with the best chance late today & west of Richmond.

Monday will be hot and muggy with highs in the low to mid 90s and a heat index 100-105+. A few scattered storms will be possible later in the day.

Tuesday will still be hot with highs in the lower 90s. A few isolated storms are possible, with the best chance north of I-64.

Hurricane Ida will make landfall today in Louisiana with near-category 5 wind speeds. The hardest hit parts of Louisiana will see 10-20"+ of rainfall and a storm surge of 10-16 feet.

Ida will weaken as it moves inland and tracks to the northeast. The remnants will reach us on Wednesday. Some steady rain will be possible, with the heaviest rain affecting northern VA. Some gusts over 30 mph will be possible.

The rain will exit early Thursday, and it will be cooler and less humid. Highs Thursday & Friday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and overnight lows will be in the 50s to lower 60s.

Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s next weekend.

