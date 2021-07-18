A few degrees cooler today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Storms have exited the area, and clouds will break for some sunshine today. It will remain humid, but it will be a few degrees cooler, with highs ranging from the mid 80s to the lower 90s. A cold front moving into the area will trigger a few showers and storms. The storms will not be as powerful as the ones yesterday, but locally heavy rainfall will be possible. Storm chances will be a little higher south of I-64.

This front will stall near the North Carolina border on Monday. Some showers will be likely across southern VA, but rain chances will decrease farther north. It will be a little less humid and cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Highs will reach the mid and upper 80s on Tuesday. Most areas will be dry, but an isolated storm cannot be ruled out.

The heat increases on Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s. A weak front may trigger a storm later in the day.

Highs will stay in the lower 90s for the end of the week with an isolated storm or two possible.

