A cooler temperature trend

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be the chance of a few leftover showers through around mid-afternoon, with the best chance of a shower east of I-95. Clouds will break for a little more sunshine as the afternoon wears on, with more breaks northwest of Richmond. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. The breeze will pick up out of the northwest.

Skies will turn mostly clear tonight. It will be colder with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Some of our coldest outlying areas will dip into the mid 30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Clouds will increase Saturday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. The majority of the day will be dry, but some showers will be possible after sunset, especially southwest of Richmond.

Sunday will be variably cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Monday will be a little warmer with highs 65-70. There will still be a slight shower chance.

Highs will get back into the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. We will have another chance of a shower by Wednesday night. Highs will stay near or below normal the second half of next week.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

