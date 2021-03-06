A chilly night, more sunshine for Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- This will be our third completely dry weekend so far this year. Skies will be clear overnight, but it will be quite cold once again with lows in the low to mid 20s. A few upper teens are possible in our coldest outlying areas.

Sunday will be sunny, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

A nice warming trend is on the way for the week ahead. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s Monday, mid to upper 60s Tuesday, and 70° or higher Wednesday through Friday. Most of the week will be dry. There is the slight chance of an isolated shower on Friday as a cold front moves in from the northwest. There's a slightly higher chance of a shower on Saturday, and it will be a bit cooler next weekend.

The clocks spring forward *next* Sunday, March 14, at 2 a.m. Sunday's sunrise will be 7:21 a.m., and the sunset will be 7:15 p.m.

