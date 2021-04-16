A cool weekend ahead

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon, with a slight increase in puffy cumulus clouds. It will be breezy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight will be cold with lows ranging from the mid 30s to the lower 40s.

Clouds will increase on Saturday. The majority of the day will be dry, but a shower is possible by late afternoon west of I-95, and in the metro during the evening. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

There will be some showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. An isolated shower is possible during the day.

There will be a better chance of a few showers on Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Highs will reach the lower 70s on Tuesday, but another cold front will pass on Wednesday, causing cooler temperatures again for Thursday.

