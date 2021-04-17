A cool weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is another clear and cold morning with temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s. Sunshine will mix with increasing clouds today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, with some lower 60s near the coast. We could see a light shower or sprinkle -- by late afternoon west of I-95, and during the evening elsewhere.

There will be the slight chance of a shower or two tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday will have intervals of clouds and sunshine. A shower is possible by late in the day, but most of the day will be dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

A few scattered showers will be around on Monday with highs 65-70.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A strong cold front will pass on Wednesday with a few showers. After highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, temperatures will drop later in the day, and winds will turn gusty.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be cold with lows in the 30s.

Thursday will be dry and windy with highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows Thursday night will be 35-40.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

