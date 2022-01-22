A chilly and dry weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Snow across far southeastern VA will exit quickly early this morning. Click here for the latest winter alerts. We've seen a dusting in Richmond, about 1-3" for areas well southeast of Richmond, and over 4" near Norfolk and VA Beach (with some localized totals over 7" are possible by mid-morning).

Skies will range from partly to mostly sunny today. The winds will decrease a bit this morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s.

There will be a few clouds overnight with lows ranging from the mid teens to the lower 20s in most areas. For locations to the southeast with snow cover, lows may dip to around 10°.

Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will range from the upper 30s to mid 40s. A few flurries are possible Sunday evening, mostly across northern VA.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s.

A weak front may cause a shower or two on Tuesday. Highs will be 45-50.

Another punch of cold air will arrive on Wednesday with highs in the 30s. Lows Wednesday night will be 10-20° area-wide.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 30s.

A system may bring some rain and snow showers on Friday with highs near 40.

