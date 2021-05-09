A breezy and warmer Mother's Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- A warm front will lift northward through the state today. There will be some clouds around this morning, with the slight chance of a shower or sprinkle, especially southwest of Richmond. The day will feature sunshine mixing with variable cloudiness. Winds will shift to the southwest and increase, with gusts over 20 mph. Highs will range from around 70° in northern VA, to some lower 80s near the North Carolina line. The metro will have highs 75-80°. In some areas, the high temperature may not occur until late afternoon. There may be a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon and evening in northern and northwestern VA.

Tonight will be warm and breezy with the chance of a shower. Lows will be in the 60s.

A cold front will move through Monday morning. There will be the chance of scattered showers in the morning, with some rain and storms likely during the afternoon. The highest chance of rain during the afternoon will be south of I-64. Some storms could have some strong gusts. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s in the morning, with temperatures falling during the day.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday will be dry with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Lows Wednesday and Thursday morning will be in the low to mid 40s in the metro, with some upper 30s in outlying areas.

We could see a couple of showers on Friday with highs in the lower 70s.

Highs next weekend will be in the mid to upper 70s.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

