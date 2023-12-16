Big storm system brings Sunday rain to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tonight will stay dry with a cloud/sun mix. Highs will be 55-60.

Another big storm system will spread rain into the region Sunday into Monday.

Heavy rain Sunday through Monday morning will bring 2-3" of rain, as well as gusty winds and coastal flooding. Showers will begin late Sunday morning and become heavier by the afternoon and evening.

Winds will gust to 35mph in Richmond with higher gusts in coastal areas. Localized flooding will be possible, due to saturated ground from last Sunday's storm. Rain will taper off through sunrise Monday.

Some upper-level energy could hang back over the region long enough to produce a few light showers, possibly mixed with a few wet snowflakes early Tuesday.

Wednesday will be dry and cold with highs in the 40s.

