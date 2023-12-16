Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Big storm system brings Sunday rain to Richmond

Julie's Weekend Forecast
Posted at 9:08 AM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 09:08:04-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tonight will stay dry with a cloud/sun mix. Highs will be 55-60.

Another big storm system will spread rain into the region Sunday into Monday.

Heavy rain Sunday through Monday morning will bring 2-3" of rain, as well as gusty winds and coastal flooding. Showers will begin late Sunday morning and become heavier by the afternoon and evening.
Winds will gust to 35mph in Richmond with higher gusts in coastal areas. Localized flooding will be possible, due to saturated ground from last Sunday's storm. Rain will taper off through sunrise Monday.

Some upper-level energy could hang back over the region long enough to produce a few light showers, possibly mixed with a few wet snowflakes early Tuesday.

Wednesday will be dry and cold with highs in the 40s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone