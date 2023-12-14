Big storm system brings Sunday rain to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be sunny and warmer with highs 55-60. We will stay dry with a cloud/sun mix Saturday. Highs will be 55-60.

Another big storm system will spread rain into the region Sunday into Monday.

While it will not produce as much rain as last weekend's storm for all areas, there is the potential for 1" to 3" of rain, as well as gusty winds and coastal flooding.

Some upper-level energy could hang back over the region long enough to produce a few light showers, possibly mixed with a few wet snowflakes on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be dry with highs in the 40s.

