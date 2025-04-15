Tuesday's Forecast: Lingering showers, windy conditions, and a warm weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- A few lingering showers will be possible early Tuesday as the cold front moves through the area. Expect windy conditions, with sustained winds in the range of 15 to 25 mph and gusts over 30 mph. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s on Wednesday and the mid to upper 60s on Thursday. Thursday morning will be a bit chilly, with lows mostly in the 30s.

Warmer weather will return Friday into next weekend. Highs will be in the mid-70s on Friday and the low to mid-80s on Saturday. A front passing by late Saturday may trigger a shower or two, which will return temperatures to the 70s on Sunday.

