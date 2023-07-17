Hot, but a bit drier to begin the new week

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST FLOOD ALERTS

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Flood Warning remains in effect along the James River, as minor flooding will occur through Monday afternoon.

Monday will be hot and hazy with partly sunny skies and a little less humidity. Some haze and smoke may be in the air, as the upper level wind flow brings a bit of the smoke from the Canadian wildfires back into the Mid-Atlantic. Highs will be in the low 90s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out along the coast.

Tuesday through Friday will be hot with highs in the low and mid 90s. A few widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon, with a little higher chance Wednesday.

In the tropics, Subtropical Depression Don remains out in the north central Atlantic and while it may strengthen back into storm status, it will not be impacting any land. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.