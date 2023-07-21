Hot and muggy Friday, less humid this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. --Friday will have highs in the lower 90s, and the heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s. A cold front will move through the area, and an isolated storm is possible east of I-95. Any storm that develops will have heavy rain, and could produce strong gusts. After a muggy morning, humidity levels will drop a bit later in the day.

The weekend will be mainly dry, warm and less humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Saturday, and 85-90 Sunday. While an isolated storm cannot be ruled out over the weekend, most locations will stay dry.

Highs will be in the 80s on Monday with a few scattered storms. Heat and humidity will build the rest of the week with highs in the 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Don remains out in the north central Atlantic and is not a threat to land. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

