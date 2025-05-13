Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Flood Watch in effect for most of Virginia including Richmond

Widespread rainfall totals of 2-4" are likely
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va — Rain will continue to develop and move into Virginia today, with some embedded thunder possible. The high will be in the lower 70s. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible through Wednesday. The low will very slowly move eastward, keeping the Commonwealth in a broad area of lift through Wednesday. A flood watch will remain in effect until late Tuesday for all of the Piedmont and Tidewater, except for the Northern Neck.

The low will move through the area by midweek, with strong upper-level ridging moving into the eastern U.S. Highs will approach 90 degrees in some areas of central Virginia on Friday and Saturday. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible both days. A cold front will move through the area late Sunday, with dry and mild weather expected early next week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone