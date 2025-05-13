Flood Watch in effect for most of Virginia including Richmond

RICHMOND, Va — Rain will continue to develop and move into Virginia today, with some embedded thunder possible. The high will be in the lower 70s. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible through Wednesday. The low will very slowly move eastward, keeping the Commonwealth in a broad area of lift through Wednesday. A flood watch will remain in effect until late Tuesday for all of the Piedmont and Tidewater, except for the Northern Neck.

The low will move through the area by midweek, with strong upper-level ridging moving into the eastern U.S. Highs will approach 90 degrees in some areas of central Virginia on Friday and Saturday. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible both days. A cold front will move through the area late Sunday, with dry and mild weather expected early next week.

