Cool today, much warmer Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear and cold morning with temps in the teens and 20s. Today will be sunny and less breezy with highs 45-50 for most locations.

Tonight will be clear and not as cold. Lows will be in the 20s to around 30.

Monday will sunny with a slight increase in clouds late in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s, with some 50s near the coast.

Showers will move into the area for Tuesday, with the highest chance of rain west of I-95. Highs will be in the lower 60s west and 65-70 elsewhere.

Rain will exit during Wednesday morning, followed by a dry and warm afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A cold front will pass during the day, bringing in much cooler weather for Thursday, when highs will be in the 40s.

Showers will be likely Thursday into Friday morning. Highs Friday will range from around 50 to the far northwest, to 65-70 in far southeastern VA.

Highs next weekend will be 45-50. Saturday will be partly cloudy, and there is the slight chance for a rain or snow shower on Sunday.

