Sunny weekend, turning windy today

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear and cold morning with temperatures in the 20s. We will see a lot of sunshine today with highs in the low to mid 50s. A cold front will pass early this afternoon with a couple of clouds, but winds will increase with gusts over 30 mph. Higher gusts are possible near the coast & also in northwestern VA, where wind advisories are in effect.

Winds will turn much lighter tonight as high pressure builds overhead. It will be clear and colder with lows in the teens to around 20.

Sunday will be sunny with highs 45-50°.

Monday will be mostly sunny and much warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Multiple storm systems will bring the chance of rain each day from Tuesday through Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday, the upper 60s and lower 70s Wednesday, 45-50° Thursday, and the upper 50s to mid 60s on Friday.

Highs next weekend will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Most of the weekend is looking dry, but there could be a shower by late Sunday.

