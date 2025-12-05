Richmond basketball player returns to court after heart condition diagnosis: 'A newfound appreciation'

RICHMOND, Va. — Growing up in Chesterfield, Jaden Daughtry never came to Spiders games.

But after a successful sophomore season at Indiana State — where he led the Missouri Valley Conference in shooting percentage — he is back home, knowing far more about his new team than when he left Richmond.

"I heard a lot about Coach Mooney around Richmond growing up, so I'll definitely say as a culture and just how he ran things here, you know, I came out to visit," Daughtry said. "It was people who were in the transfer portal, who was still in the gym, hooping with the team. And, you know, I definitely looked at that as something that was big."

Daughtry was twice named All-Metro in high school, and was first team all state at Benedictine his senior year. He is the type of player Chris Mooney hasn't always had on his roster — but that he's always coveted.

"He's so strong, but he moves so well. He can score so well around the basket, it's very difficult to defend him," Mooney said. "He's the kind of guy that's given us and many teams problems over the years."

It was the seemingly perfect scenario — for just two days.

While at Indiana State, Jaden was diagnosed with Athlete's Heart, which is harmless. What the Spiders staff found was hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a genetic condition where the heart muscle thickens, making it harder to pump blood.

"Once I talked to the doctor and did multiple tests, I actually found out that it wasn't what I thought it was," Daughtry said. "The initial reaction was, it was tough, you know, just hearing that I might not be able to play basketball again."

Complications of HCM can include heart failure or even death.

Daughtry's Richmond career was seemingly over before it had a chance to begin.

"It was probably my first time to actually see my dad cry," Daughtry said. "And, you know, we all just, we're in the doctor's office for like, a good 10 minutes after he told us, just crying. I mean, for about the first week or two, it was real tough for me."

"When it went on and we didn't have, you know, we didn't have an answer ... it wasn't trending in the right direction, you know, you start to feel a little bit heartbroken for Jaden," Mooney said.

Daughtry went through a barrage of tests at both the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and at UVA Medical in Charlottesville. He leaned on the advice and support of his new coach throughout the process, who went through his own cardiac issues just two seasons ago.

Mooney too, had to come off the court — so his perspective carried a lot of weight.

"I just kind of told him that I was familiar with the shock and with the, you know, a little bit of the 'why me,' or the or the frustration that comes from that, and the doubts in your mind, but that we could see it through together, and that he was going to be strong enough and come out of this great," Mooney said.

"He showed me he's got a little scar in the middle of his chest, but we definitely did talk about that a lot," Daughtry said. "Just, you know, he told me he knew what I was going through, you know, knows the type of pressure and just stress that that could bring to me. And just, you know, he just let me know that he was there for me."

There is no cure for HCM and no real medications to help any symptoms.

Jaden was eventually cleared to return to play, and admits he's not 100% just yet. He has changed his eating habits and will be monitored regularly to make sure his condition is stable.

And he has a much different perspective on his new home and his old game.

"If you came to watch practice, you'll see, like, I'm usually most energetic, loudest person, always screaming and smiling and everything. So it definitely made me, like, just appreciate this a lot more," Daughtry said.

"Maximize the time, because it is so fragile, and there are so many positive things that are happening around Jaden that, you know, don't miss those things and really dive into those things," Mooney said.

"Just being able to put on my jersey every day and just come practice, like, even now, just, you know, it feels good that I'm able to play and definitely bring a newfound appreciation to the game," Daughtry said.

Though he missed nearly all of the Spiders' off season workout program, Daughtry has appeared in every game of the season so far — averaging 16 minutes per night, 10 points per game, and appreciating every moment far more than he used to.

