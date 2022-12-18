Dinwiddie, Highland Springs football coaches reflect on state title wins

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The high school football season, which began with practices at the end of July, came to a conclusion last weekend and the Richmond area once again has a pair of state champions from the public school ranks.

The Dinwiddie Generals won the Class 4 state football title with their 65-20 victory over the Kettle Run Cougars.

And the Highland Springs Springers won their fifth Class 5 state football title in the past eight years with their 33-19 victory over Maury High School Commodores.

Sports Director Lane Casadonte spoke to Dinwiddie gave Head Coach Billy Mills and Highland Springs Head Coach Loren Johnson about their incredible season. Watch the full Beyond the Roster report in the video player above.