Dinwiddie wins Class 4 state football championship after victory over Kettle Run

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- The Dinwiddie Generals won the Class 4 state football championship with their victory over the Kettle Run Cougars Saturday at Liberty University's Williams Stadium.

"First quarter, Dinwiddie strikes first behind quarterback Harry Dalton III for a 9-yard touchdown run," Sean Robertson said.

The Generals were up 14-0 after a quarter.

"For the second quarter, it was Raphael Tucker's turn to hit pay dirt. The second of his 3 touchdown runs. He rushed for 137 yards on the night."

Later in the second, Dalton used an air attack to finds a wide open Chris Drumgoole for a 42-yard score. Dinwiddie led 38-13 at the break.

"Third quarter more of the same from Dalton and the offense, connecting with a wide open Frank Wells for a 50-yard touchdown," Robertson said. "Dalton accounted for 399 yards of offense, along with six touchdowns."

That broke the Central Virginia single-season record of 56 held by former Generals quarterback Adam Morgan, who was at the game.

Dinwiddie gave Head Coach Billy Mills his second state championship with the Generals after the 65-20 over Kettle Run.

"This is just a testament to these kids, man," Mills said. "They made a decision that they were going to buy in and they were going to commit to this and... they've left no stone unturned."

Congratulations, Generals!