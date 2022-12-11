Watch Now
Highland Springs wins Class 5 state football championship after 33-19 victory over Maury

'It's wonderful. It's a great feeling.'
Posted at 12:24 PM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 12:42:02-05

NORFOLK, Va. -- The Highland Springs Springers won their fifth Class 5 state football championship in the past eight years with their victory over Maury High School on Saturday.

"In the first quarter, opening possession for the Commodores and Lance Nelson Jr., who got things going for Highland Springs as it makes a house call 66 yards for the score. Springers took an early six-nothing lead," Sean Robertson said.

Highland Springs went on to bring the title back to 15 South Oak Avenue with a 33-19 win over Maury.

"You know the opportunity, one to be with this group of seniors," Loren Johnson, the team's coach, said. "Guys that I've been around since they were seven years old because of the youth programs that my sons have been affiliated with. I mean it's just it's wonderful. It's a great feeling."

Congratulations, Springers!

