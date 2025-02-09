Winter storm to impact Virginia Tuesday into Tuesday night

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm will develop and track into our area on Tuesday.

Snow will spread across the region Tuesday morning. There will be periods of snow into the afternoon, especially north of I-64.

(WTVR)

Warmer air will try to spread north, and this will change the snow to a wintry mix. This mix may get into the metro by late afternoon.

(WTVR)

(WTVR)

The mix transition line will track north of I-64 Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. Freezing rain with ice accumulation is possible, with the best chance far west of I-95.

The metro should switch over to rain.

(WTVR)

(WTVR)

Wednesday morning, there may still be some mixed precipitation well north and northwest of Richmond.

(WTVR)

There will be periods of rain Wednesday into early Thursday. Some freezing rain will be possible in the mountains.

(WTVR)

There is the potential for multiple inches of snowfall, with the best chance northwest of Richmond.

(WTVR)

While there will be some revisions to the forecast, as of now, it looks like at least a few inches of snow will fall in Richmond.

(WTVR)

There is the potential for 3 to 6 inches of snow north of I-64, especially northwest of Richmond. Depending on when the mix and rain transitions occur, some spots could see in excess of 6 inches.

(WTVR)

Of note, the warmer temperatures and change to rain will eliminate accumulation, especially in the metro and points south.

This storm will develop to our west Monday into Monday night, so the exact track still is not locked in. A change in track of just 25 or 50 miles will impact snowfall accumulations (either more or less), so we will continue to refine the snowfall forecast into early Tuesday.

