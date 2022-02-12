Tracking some snow for Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It has felt like spring the past few days with temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s. A strong cold front will pass Saturday evening, bringing in much colder air Saturday night through Monday.

An area of low pressure will ride along the cold front, bringing precipitation from Saturday evening through the first half of Sunday.

(WTVR)

Precipitation will begin as rain showers by around midnight. The rain will start off focused in northern and northwestern Virginia.

(WTVR)

As cold air seeps in from the northwest, the rain will mix with some sleet and snow, and then change over to all snow. This will occur before daybreak for areas north and northwest of Richmond.

(WTVR)

(WTVR)

The precipitation will track southeastward as the morning wears on. Daybreak temps will be in the lower 30s well northwest, to the upper 30s southeast.

(WTVR)

(WTVR)

We will have some bursts of snow showers Sunday morning into early afternoon. Some flakes will linger into the late afternoon east and southeast of Richmond. Temperatures during the day will range from the lower to the upper 30s.

(WTVR)

Due to the warm ground and temperatures a little above freezing, the snow will have a hard time sticking until some heavier snow showers develop. Most accumulations will be on the grass, but some slick spots are possible on untreated surfaces. The better chance for road accumulations will be well north and northwest of Richmond.

Southeastern VA could see up to around a half-inch, but there will be some spots that don't get any accumulation. The metro will see a coating to an inch. Areas north and northwest of Richmond could see 1"-2", with some 2-3" totals far northwest of Richmond.

(WTVR)

Far western and northwestern VA (outside of the CBS 6 viewing area) could see 3-6", with higher amounts in the higher elevations. Winter weather alerts are in effect for that part of the state.

Temperatures may stay a little above freezing Sunday afternoon, so after the snow stops, some accumulations will begin to melt. Much colder air will arrive Sunday night into Monday morning, with lows in the teens and 20s. Any residual moisture will turn icy. A disturbance could cause some flurries or a few light snow showers, and these could dust the ground.

It will stay cold Monday and Monday night, but highs will be back around 70 on Thursday.

