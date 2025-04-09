Watch Now
Monument Avenue 10k Forecast: Mostly cloudy with temps warming to 50s

A few scattered showers or sprinkles will be possible
RICHMOND, Va. -- After some decent rainfall on Friday, most of the rain will exit for Saturday. However, a few scattered showers or sprinkles will still be possible.

Winds will be from the north, between 5 and 15 m.p.h.

Highs later in the day will be 55-60.

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

