Monument Avenue 10k Forecast: Mostly cloudy with temps warming to 50s

RICHMOND, Va. -- After some decent rainfall on Friday, most of the rain will exit for Saturday. However, a few scattered showers or sprinkles will still be possible.

Winds will be from the north, between 5 and 15 m.p.h.

(WTVR)

Highs later in the day will be 55-60.

Get the latest forecast on our weather page, and 📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Interactive Radar

Weather Alerts

Map Center