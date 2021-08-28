Hurricane Ida strengthens, Louisiana braces for severe blow

NEW ORLEANS -- Residents across Louisiana’s coast rushed to prepare for the approach of an intensifying Hurricane Ida.

The storm is expected to bring winds as high as 130 mph when it slams ashore Sunday evening — along with dangerous coastal storm surges and flooding rains. Ida was still a depression two days ago but had reached Category 2 strength with 105 mph winds by Saturday afternoon.

Matthew Hinton/AP Michael Richard of Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts boards up Crescent City Pizza on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter before landfall of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Richard said the group is planning to board up and protect 34 restaurants owned by the company for the storm. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

A combination of voluntary and mandatory evacuations have been called for cities and communities across the region including New Orleans.

Meteorologists say the storm's track could have significant effects on the industrial corridor between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, and on Mississippi River traffic.

