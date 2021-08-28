Watch
NewsWeather News

Actions

Hurricane Ida strengthens, Louisiana braces for severe blow

items.[0].videoTitle
Tracking Ida: Outer rainbands closing in on southeast Louisiana (Saturday 6 p.m. Update)
Tropical Weather Atlantic
Posted at 7:10 PM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 19:10:05-04

NEW ORLEANS -- Residents across Louisiana’s coast rushed to prepare for the approach of an intensifying Hurricane Ida.

The storm is expected to bring winds as high as 130 mph when it slams ashore Sunday evening — along with dangerous coastal storm surges and flooding rains. Ida was still a depression two days ago but had reached Category 2 strength with 105 mph winds by Saturday afternoon.

APTOPIX Tropical Weather Atlantic
Michael Richard of Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts boards up Crescent City Pizza on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter before landfall of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Richard said the group is planning to board up and protect 34 restaurants owned by the company for the storm. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

A combination of voluntary and mandatory evacuations have been called for cities and communities across the region including New Orleans.

Meteorologists say the storm's track could have significant effects on the industrial corridor between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, and on Mississippi River traffic.

RELATED: Ida will hit the Louisiana coast as a major hurricane

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.

🌀Tracking the Tropics🌀
CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

6:15 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

6:19 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Tom Patton

Tom Patton

6:49 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Frances Peyton

Frances Peyton

6:53 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

5:22 PM, Jan 16, 2020