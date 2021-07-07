Here's how Elsa will affect Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Elsa briefly became a hurricane Thursday morning while off the west coast of Florida. It weakened to a tropical storm before making landfall around 11 a.m. on the Gulf Coast side of northern Florida, about 65 miles north-northwest of Cedar Key, Florida. Winds were around 65 mph.

The center of Elsa will track up through the Carolinas early Thursday, then move across southeastern Virginia in the afternoon and early evening. The storm will be northeast of our area by late evening.

Elsa will be a tropical depression as it moves through our area. There is a slight chance it may regain tropical storm strength as it get closer to the coast and moves away from our region.

(WTVR)

Rain will pick up across the region into midday and the afternoon, turning heavy at times by late afternoon and early evening. A few thunderstorms are possible as well.

(WTVR)

(WTVR)

(WTVR)

(WTVR)

A flash flood watch is in effect for central, southern and eastern Virginia until Thursday night. There is the potential for one to three inches of rain across the watch area, with isolated totals up to five inches possible.

(WTVR)

To the northeast and east of the center, there may be enough spin to produce a few isolated tornadoes. There is a marginal risk of severe weather.

(WTVR)

Tropical Storm watches are in effect for coastal areas. Some higher gusts, heavy rain and increased wave activity are possible.

(WTVR)

Wind gusts may exceed 30 mph in the metro and 40 mph closer to the coast

As Elsa exits in the late evening, rain will taper off and winds will begin to decrease.

Hot weather returns on Friday with highs around 90°.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

