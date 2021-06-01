Watch
Experts predict another 'above average' hurricane season

NOAA's GOES-East satellite captured this image of Hurricane Laura on August 26, 2020 as it approached the Gulf Coast. (NOAA)<br/>
Posted at 6:57 AM, Jun 01, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2021 hurricane season starts on Tuesday, and experts said it looks like it may be another busy year.

The Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project Team is predicting an above-average season. They're forecasting 17 named storms, including eight hurricanes.

The National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center is also forecasting a 60% chance for an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

However, experts do not anticipate the historic level of storm activity seen in 2020.

NOAA said a likely range of 13 to 20 named storms, of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes, including 3 to 5 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher) is expected.

NOAA provides these ranges with a 70% confidence.

The season runs from June 1 through November 30 and covers areas including the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

“Now is the time for communities along the coastline as well as inland to get prepared for the dangers that hurricanes can bring,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “The experts at NOAA are poised to deliver life-saving early warnings and forecasts to communities, which will also help minimize the economic impacts of storms.”

