Enhanced tornado risk in Virginia into Friday evening

RICHMOND, Va. -- A warm front will lift northward Friday afternoon into Friday evening. This will assemble the ingredients needed for severe weather.

The entire CBS 6 viewing area is under a risk for severe weather. The primary severe threat will be damaging wind gusts, followed by large hail.

The enhanced area (in orange) will be where the severe risk is the highest. This includes the Richmond metro, and many locations south of Interstate 64.

The risk for tornadoes is elevated in this region, and it is at a level that is fairly rare for our area.

Storms are expected to turn more numerous from the afternoon through the evening hours.

There will be the potential for multiple tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings.

Remember that a WATCH means conditions are favorable for severe weather to develop, and a WARNING means severe weather is occurring or is imminent.

Here is a reminder about tornado warning safety.

Make sure you have a plan in place before a warning is issued.

The severe threat will diminish by late evening or midnight.

A storm system will bring periods of steady rain and possible coastal flooding this weekend, but no severe storms are expected.

