Enhanced tornado risk in Virginia into Friday evening

Posted at 12:42 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 12:48:54-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A warm front will lift northward Friday afternoon into Friday evening. This will assemble the ingredients needed for severe weather.

The entire CBS 6 viewing area is under a risk for severe weather. The primary severe threat will be damaging wind gusts, followed by large hail.

1.png

The enhanced area (in orange) will be where the severe risk is the highest. This includes the Richmond metro, and many locations south of Interstate 64.

2.png

The risk for tornadoes is elevated in this region, and it is at a level that is fairly rare for our area.

3.png

Storms are expected to turn more numerous from the afternoon through the evening hours.

5.png
6.png
7.png
8.png
9.png

There will be the potential for multiple tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings.

Make sure you download the CBS 6 Weather Authority App.

The app will alert you to the latest warnings, and we will have severe weather coverage on CBS 6, wtvr.com, and our streaming platforms.

Remember that a WATCH means conditions are favorable for severe weather to develop, and a WARNING means severe weather is occurring or is imminent.

Here is a reminder about tornado warning safety.

Make sure you have a plan in place before a warning is issued.

TORNADO SAFETY TIPS.png

The severe threat will diminish by late evening or midnight.

A storm system will bring periods of steady rain and possible coastal flooding this weekend, but no severe storms are expected.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

