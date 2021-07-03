Elsa falls back to tropical storm as it batters Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Hurricane Elsa has fallen back to tropical storm force as it brushed past Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

It still threatens to unleash flooding and landslides before taking aim at Cuba and Florida.

The storm was located about 255 miles (410 kilometers) east of Kingston, Jamaica, and was moving west-northwest at 29 mph (46 kph).

The long-term forecast track shows it heading toward Florida as a tropical storm by Tuesday morning, but some models would carry it into the Gulf or up the Atlantic Coast.

At least one death was reported in St. Lucia.