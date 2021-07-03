Watch
NewsWeather News

Actions

Elsa falls back to tropical storm as it batters Haiti

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
WTVR-TV |CBS 6 News | WTVR.com
WTVR-TV |CBS 6 News | WTVR.com
Posted at 6:46 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 18:46:16-04

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Hurricane Elsa has fallen back to tropical storm force as it brushed past Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

It still threatens to unleash flooding and landslides before taking aim at Cuba and Florida.

The storm was located about 255 miles (410 kilometers) east of Kingston, Jamaica, and was moving west-northwest at 29 mph (46 kph).

The long-term forecast track shows it heading toward Florida as a tropical storm by Tuesday morning, but some models would carry it into the Gulf or up the Atlantic Coast.

At least one death was reported in St. Lucia.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.

🌀Tracking the Tropics🌀
CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

6:15 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

6:19 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Tom Patton

Tom Patton

6:49 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Frances Peyton

Frances Peyton

6:53 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

5:22 PM, Jan 16, 2020