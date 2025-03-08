'Dirty' rain leaves cars coated in Central Virginia: 'I really want to know what this is'

RICHMOND, Va. — Numerous folks in Central Virginia woke up to find their cars covered with what at first may have appeared to be pollen, but was actually dust from storms in Texas and New Mexico.

Stephanie M. emailed CBS 6 asking about what she believed was "spraying that occurred overnight in the Richmond area."

"All cars, including mine, that I have observed are covered with this spray," she wrote. "I really want to know what this is."

CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil noted that his car in Colonial Heights was "definitely covered with something."

Other CBS 6 staffers from Glen Allen to Hanover, Richmond and Chesterfield reported similar scenarios.

CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Goldberg said the phenomenon happened because of dust from massive dust storms in Texas and New Mexico that reached high into the atmosphere and was transported across the U.S. by a strong jet stream.

Goldberg called the overnight showers from the latest storm system “dirty” or “muddy” rain.

"We are far from alone - this occurred from the central U.S. all the way to the Mid-Atlantic," Goldberg noted.



Did you wake up to a dirty car Saturday morning? Weigh in on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube