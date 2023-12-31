December 2023 was the wettest December on record

RICHMOND, Va. -- The year of 2023 in our region included many months of below normal precipitation, with many areas in a drought.

El Nino has been affecting the jet stream and storm tracks, with multiple storms lined up in the Pacific, which then cross the country. Arctic air been locked up in Canada up to the North Pole for most of the past few months.

Mild air and the frequency of storm systems allowed us to receive heavy amounts of rainfall this month.

The final rainfall total for December 2023 will be 8.87" for Richmond International Airport, which is over 5 inches above normal.

This is the wettest December in Richmond weather history, which dates back to the late 1800s.

Our previous wettest December was in 2009, but we have surpassed the total from that year by 0.71".

In some of these top 10 wettest Decembers, the precipitation included some heavier snowfalls. Snowfall is melted down, and the liquid amount gets added to the monthly precipitation total. This December, our snowfall was 0.2".

