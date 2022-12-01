Watch Now
🎅2022 Dominion Energy Christmas Parade forecast

Live coverage of the parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App
Photos: Families flock to Dominion Energy Christmas Parade: ‘I love all the music’
WTVR
Posted at 5:58 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 18:00:20-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system will spread in some scattered showers Friday night, with rain chances increasing towards daybreak Saturday.

There will be batches of showers around from sunrise through around midday.

Southwesterly winds will be 10-20 mph during the parade. Some gusts over 25 mph are possible.
Temperatures will rise through the 50s as the morning progresses.
Rainfall amounts will likely be 0.1" to 0.3".

Rain will taper from west to east from late morning through mid-afternoon.

Afternoon highs will be in the 60s. Sunday will be cooler with highs in the 50s.

WTVR CBS 6 will broadcast the parade live on television, on WTVR.com and on the CBS 6 Streaming App beginning at 10 a.m. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

Parade coverage, which will also be rebroadcast on CBS 6 from 6-8 a.m. and 9-11 a.m. on Christmas Day, is sponsored by Sands Anderson.

