🎅2022 Dominion Energy Christmas Parade forecast

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system will spread in some scattered showers Friday night, with rain chances increasing towards daybreak Saturday.

There will be batches of showers around from sunrise through around midday.

Southwesterly winds will be 10-20 mph during the parade. Some gusts over 25 mph are possible.

Temperatures will rise through the 50s as the morning progresses.

Rainfall amounts will likely be 0.1" to 0.3".

Rain will taper from west to east from late morning through mid-afternoon.

Afternoon highs will be in the 60s. Sunday will be cooler with highs in the 50s.

