Here’s a list of acceptable forms of ID when voting Tuesday on Election Day

If you’re planning to vote on Tuesday in the 2025 state elections, you need a valid form of identification.
Here’s a list of the 15 acceptable forms of identification when going to vote, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
- Virginia driver’s license. It may be current or expired
- Valid DMV-issued ID card
- Valid employee ID card, containing a photograph, issued by voter’s employer in ordinary course of business (public or private employer)
- U.S. Military ID
- Valid student ID issued by a public or private school of higher education located in Virginia
- Valid student ID, containing a photograph, issued by a public or private school of higher education located in the U.S.
- Valid U.S. passport or passport card
- Government-issued ID card from a federal, Virginia, or local political subdivision
- Voter ID card issued by the Department of Elections
- Voter confirmation documents
- Valid tribal enrollment or other tribal ID, if issued by one of 11 tribes recognized
- Nursing home resident ID, if issued by a government facility
- Current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck containing the name and address of the voter, as long as it is not more than 12 months old
- Any other current government document containing the name and address of the voter
- Signed ID Confirmation Statement
Any voter who does not present acceptable identification must vote on a provisional ballot.
