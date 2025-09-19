🗳️Virginia Voter's Guide: Everything you need to know about the 2025 Election

RICHMOND, Va. — 45 days of early voting begins Friday as Virginians will have a say in who the next Governor of the Commonwealth will be and determine the balance of power in the House of Delegates. Election Day is Tuesday, November 4.

There are also a number of races at the local level, including for school boards, local government, sheriff, and Commonwealth's Attorney.

Below you will find the information about important dates for voting and who is on the ballot across Central Virginia. You can also find the Virginia Department of Election's pocket guide here.

Key Dates

Friday, Sept. 19: First day to vote early at your local voter registration office or satellite voting location. Find your local office here.

First day to vote early at your local voter registration office or satellite voting location. Find your local office here. Friday, Oct. 24: Last day to register or update your address to vote a regular ballot for this election AND last day to request that a ballot be mailed to you

Voters may register in person after this date, through Election Day, and vote using a provisional ballot

Last day to register or update your address to vote a regular ballot for this election AND last day to request that a ballot be mailed to you Saturday, Oct. 25: Local voter registration offices open for in-person voting

Local voter registration offices open for in-person voting Saturday, Nov. 1: Last day to vote early in-person at your local voter registration office

Last day to vote early in-person at your local voter registration office Saturday, Nov. 4: Election Day. Vote at your polling place. Polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Section Source: Virginia Department of Elections

Statewide Races: Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General

The three statewide offices are elected to four-year terms.

Governor

In Virginia, governors are not allowed to serve consecutive terms meaning new candidates for each party every election cycle. This time around, history will be made regardless of who wins as Virginia will elect its first female governor.

Current Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is leading the ticket for her party and faces former Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger.

Lieutenant Governor

In the race for the Lieutenant Governor, who oversees the Senate of Virginia and can cast tie-breaking votes in the 40-member body, which Democrats hold a 21-19 edge in.

State Sen. Ghazala F. Hashmi (D-Richmond) is the Democratic candidate and is facing the Republican candidate former conservative talk radio host John Reid.

Attorney General

The final statewide race is the only one with an incumbent seeking re-election as Republican Attorney General Jason S. Miyares faces a challenge from the Democratic candidate, former Delegate Jay Jones.

Section Source: Virginia Department of Elections

House of Delegates Races

All 100 seats in the House of Delegates are on the ballot this year. Democrats held a 51-49 majority heading into this year's election. You can find your House district here.

Clicking on the district headline for each race will take you to the non-partisan, non-profit Virginia Public Access Project's (VPAP) profile of each district which provides an in-depth breakdown of its makeup and election history.

District 50 (Mecklenburg, Prince Edward, Halifax, Charlotte, Lunenburg)

Incumbent Republican Del. Thomas C. Wright, Jr. faces Democratic candidate Earnadette Powell Farrar.

District 56 (Fluvanna, Goochland, Appomattox, Buckingham, Cumberland, Prince Edward, Louisa)

Incumbent Republican Del. "Tom" Garrett, Jr. faces Democratic candidate Angela Chainer.

Incumbent Republican Del. David L. Owen faces Democratic candidate May Nivar.

Incumbent Democratic Candidate: Rodney T. Willett faces Republican candidate Milad H. Mikhail.

Incumbent Republican Del. H. F. "Buddy" Fowler Jr. faces Democratic candidate Scott O. "K" Konopasek.

District 60 (Hanover, New Kent)

Incumbent Republican Del. Scott A. Wyatt faces Democratic candidate Andrew J. Ward.

Incumbent Republican Del. "Bobby" Orrock, Sr faces Democratic candidate Nicole Tarlton Cole.

District 67 (King George, Westmoreland, Northumberland, Lancaster, Caroline, Richmond County)

Incumbent Republican Del. Hillary Pugh Kent faces Democratic candidate Mario D. Haggerty and Independent candidate Richard W. Kenski.

District 68 (Gloucester, King William, Middlesex, Essex, Mathews, King & Queen)

Incumbent Republican Del. M. Keith Hodges faces Democratic candidate Elaine G. Walters.

District 71 (James City, Williamsburg, New Kent County)

Incumbent Republican Del. Amanda E. Batten faces Democratic candidate Jessica L. Anderson.

Incumbent Republican Del. R. Lee Ware Jr. faces Democratic candidate Randolph T. Critzer Jr. and Forward Party candidate Kristin A. Farry.

Incumbent Republican Del. Mark L. Earley, Jr. faces Democratic candidate Leslie C. Mehta.

District 74 (Chesterfield, Colonial Heights)

Incumbent Republican Del. Mike A. Cherry faces Democratic candidate Jonas J. Eppert.

District 75 (Chesterfield, Hopewell, Prince George)

Incumbent Republican Del. Carrie E. Coyner faces Democratic candidate Lindsey M. Dougherty.

Incumbent Democratic Del. Debra Gardner faces Republican candidate John Thomas.

Incumbent Democratic Del. Michael J. Jones faces Republican candidate Richard S. Stonage, Jr.

Incumbent Democratic Del. Betsy B. Carr faces Republican candidate Richard Prado.

Incumbent Democratic Del. Rae C. Cousins faces Republican candidate Kelsey M. Linnehan.

Incumbent Democratic Del. Destiny L. LeVere Bolling is running unopposed.

District 81 (Henrico, Chesterfield, Charles City)

Incumbent Democratic Del: Delores L. McQuinn is running unopposed.

District 82 (Petersburg, Dinwiddie, Prince George, Surry)

Incumbent Republican Del. Kim A. Taylor faces Democratic candidate Kimberly Pope Adams.

District 83 (Isle of Wight, Southampton, Brunswick, Sussex, Greensville, Emporia, Dinwiddie)

Incumbent Republican Del. Otto Wachsmann faces Democratic candidate Mary Person.

Section Source: Virginia Department of Elections

Local Races: Richmond, Hanover, Petersburg

Richmond City

Commonwealth's Attorney

Incumbent Democrat Colette W. McEachin is running unopposed.

Sheriff

Incumbent Democrat Antionette V. Irving is running unopposed.

Treasurer

Incumbent Democrat Nichole Richardson Armstead is running unopposed.

Hanover County

All candidates are running as Independent.

Ashland Town Council (2 seats up)

Incumbent Dan W. McGraw faces Darry A. Edwards, Drew Molloy, Jr., and Lewis Hubert Rogers.

Petersburg

Commonwealth's Attorney

Incumbent Democrat Tiffany Buckner is running unopposed.

Sheriff

Incumbent Democrat Vanessa Reese Crawford is running unopposed.

Commissioner of Revenue

Incumbent Democrat Brittany C. Flowers is running unopposed.

Treasurer

Incumbent Democrat Paul Z. Mullin Jr. faces Independent Lacy B. Ward III.

More Local Races

Amelia County

Board of Supervisors: District 2

Incumbent Republican Dexter L. Jones faces independent Constance "Connie" Banks.

Board of Supervisors: District 5

Incumbent Independent R. Todd Robinson faces Independent Stephen A. Aigner.

School Board: District 2

Incumbent Independent Robyn D. Whittington is running unopposed.

School Board: District 5

Michael P. Weaver is running unopposed.

Brunswick County

All candidates are running as Independent.

Mayor of Brodnax

Incumbent Don E. Dugger is running unopposed.

Brodnax Town Council (4 seats up)

Incumbents Paul James Hawkins Jr., Andrew L. Dugger, and Patricia W. Holmes are running for re-election.

Buckingham County

All candidates are running as Independent.

Mayor of Dillwyn

Incumbent Karen S. Frable-Moss faces David W. Ball.

Dillwyn Town Council

Incumbent Sharon J. Baker faces Stephanie M. Miller.

Colonial Heights City

Commonwealth's Attorney

Inumbent Republican A. Gray Collins, III is running unopposed.

Sheriff

Incumbent Independent Todd B. Wilson is running unopposed.

Commissioner of Revenue

Republican R. Daniel "Danny" Bowles is running unopposed.

Treasurer

Republican Teresa H. Cherry is running unopposed.

Emporia City

All candidates are running as Independent.

Sheriff

Dameon D. White is running unopposed.

Commissioner of Revenue

Incumbent Joyce E. Prince is running unopposed.

Treasurer

Incumbent Karen A. Taylor is running unopposed.

Essex County

Board of Supervisors: At Large

Republican J. Calvin Haile, Jr. is running unopposed.

Board of Supervisors: Greater Tappahannock District

Incumbent Republican Robert L. "Rob" Akers, Jr. is running unopposed.

Board of Supervisors: North District

Republican James L. "Lou" Spencer faces Joseph Allen Henry.

School Board: At Large

Incumbent Andrea Johnson Sydnor faces Hazel W. Hickman and Roger D. "Butch" Gross,

School Board: Greater Tappahannock District

Incumbent Independent C. Scott Croxton faces Jaime M. Gomes.

School Board: North District

Incumbent Independent Garlyn R. Bundy faces William T. "Billy" Healy, Jr.

King William County

All candidates are running as Independent.

School Board: At Large

Incumbent Veda Gresham Frazier is running unopposed.

School Board: Fifth District

Incumbent Patricia H. Atkins is running unopposed.

Board of Supervisors: First District

Brenton J. Bohannon faces Joseph J. "Bart" Bartos IV.

Board of Supervisors: Fifth District

Incumbent Mary Sue Bancroft faces Temple Keith Fogg and Robert Nick Atkins.

Hopewell

All candidates are running as Independent.

Commonwealth's Attorney

Incumbent Richard K. "Rick" Newman is running unopposed.

Sheriff

Incumbent Travis L. Stanley faces Gregory L. Wells Jr.

Commissioner of Revenue

Debra Kloske Reason is running unopposed.

Treasurer

Incumbent Shannon C. Foskey faces Jason A. Yancey.

Lancaster County

All candidates are running as Independent.

Board of Supervisors: District 1

Incumbent Craig H. Giese is running unopposed.

Board of Supervisors: District 5

Incumbent William C. "Bill" Smith is running unopposed.

School Board: District 1

Incumbent C. Faith Kemp is running unopposed.

School Board: District 5

Incumbent Margaret E. Socey is running unopposed.

Irvington Town Council

Samantha C. Van Saun is running unopposed.

Kilmarnock Town Council

Matthew A. Cunningham is running unopposed.

Lexington City

Sheriff

Incumbent Independent Tony A. Mcfaddin Jr. is running unopposed.

Louisa County

All candidates are running as Independent unless otherwise stated.

Board of Supervisors: Green Springs District

Incumbent Rachel G. Jones is running unopposed.

Board of Supervisors: Mineral District

Incumbent Republican Duane A. Adams faces David Harold Rogers.

Board of Supervisors: Mountain Road District

Incumbent Tommy J. Barlow faces John K. "Jack" Trammell.

Board of Supervisors: Patrick Henry District

Incumbent Fitzgerald A. Barnes is running unopposed.

School Board: Green Springs District

Incumbent Deborah A. "Debbie" Hoffm is running unopposed.

School Board: Mineral District

Incumbent Lloyd R. Runnett is running unopposed.

School Board: Mountain Road District

Incumbent O. Gail Proffitt is running unopposed.

School Board: Patrick Henry District

Incumbent Gregory V. Strickland is running unopposed.

Mayor of Louisa

Matthew L. Kersey, Jr. faces Ashley B. Michael.

Lunenburg County

Board of Supervisors: District 1

Incumbent Republican T. Wayne Hoover is running unopposed.

Board of Supervisors: District 3

Incumbent Republican Frank W. Bacon is running unopposed.

Board of Supervisors: District 7

Incumbent Independent Robert "Bob" Zava is running unopposed.

School Board: District 1

Incumbent Independent Aubrey "Tony" Craven faces Angela Hurtt Freeman.

School Board: District 7

Independent Cheryl Compton Berumen-Rivas is running unopposed.

Northumberland County

Board of Supervisors: District 2

Incumbent Republican Richard F. Haynie faces Independent B. Keith Harris.

Board of Supervisors: District 3

Incumbent Democrat James M. Long is running unopposed.

School Board: District 2

Incumbent Independent Cheryl Brown Davis is running unopposed.

School Board: District 3

Incumbent Independent Carolyn A. Crockett is running unopposed.

Kilmarnock Town Council

Independent Matthew A. Cunningham is running unopposed.

Nottoway County

Mayor of Blackstone

Incumbent Lafayette Dickens is running unopposed.

Prince Edward County

Board of Supervisors: District 3

Incumbent Democrat Jerry R. Townsend faces Republican Jody M. Hobgood.

Board of Supervisors: District 5

Incumbent Independent Llew W. Gilliam, Jr. is running unopposed.

Board of Supervisors: District 6

Incumbent Independent J. David Emert faces Malcolm L. Tillerson.

Board of Supervisors: District 7

Incumbent Independent Brett V. "Cannon" Watson is running unopposed.

School Board: District 3

Incumbent Independent Timothy W. Corbett is running unopposed.

School Board: District 5

Incumbent Independent Lucy B. Carson is running unopposed.

School Board: District 6

Independent Robyn J. Simpson is running unopposed.

School Board: District 7

Incumbent Independent M. Susan Kimbrough is running unopposed.

Prince George County

All candidates are running as Independent.

Board of Supervisors: District 1

Incumbent Floyd M. Brown Jr. faces R. B. "Ford" Pugh IV.

Board of Supervisors: District 2

B. Scott Hammel faces Judy Ann Chalkley.

School Board: District 1

Incumbent Robert E. L. Eley III faces John A. Pahl.

School Board: District 2

Incumbent Christopher A. "Chris" Johnson faces Jessica N. Vlkojan.

Westmoreland County

Treasurer

Republican Bonnie S. Self is running unopposed.

Section Source: Virginia Department of Elections

If we missed any races, included incorrect links, or published any spelling errors, please reach out to web@wtvr.com.