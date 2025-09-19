🗳️Virginia Voter's Guide: Everything you need to know about the 2025 Election

RICHMOND, Va. — 45 days of early voting begins Friday as Virginians will have a say in who the next Governor of the Commonwealth will be and determine the balance of power in the House of Delegates. Election Day is Tuesday, November 4.
There are also a number of races at the local level, including for school boards, local government, sheriff, and Commonwealth's Attorney.
Below you will find the information about important dates for voting and who is on the ballot across Central Virginia. You can also find the Virginia Department of Election's pocket guide here.
Key Dates
- Friday, Sept. 19: First day to vote early at your local voter registration office or satellite voting location. Find your local office here.
- Friday, Oct. 24: Last day to register or update your address to vote a regular ballot for this election AND last day to request that a ballot be mailed to you
- Voters may register in person after this date, through Election Day, and vote using a provisional ballot
- Saturday, Oct. 25: Local voter registration offices open for in-person voting
- Saturday, Nov. 1: Last day to vote early in-person at your local voter registration office
- Saturday, Nov. 4: Election Day. Vote at your polling place. Polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Section Source: Virginia Department of Elections
Statewide Races: Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General
The three statewide offices are elected to four-year terms.
Governor
In Virginia, governors are not allowed to serve consecutive terms meaning new candidates for each party every election cycle. This time around, history will be made regardless of who wins as Virginia will elect its first female governor.
Current Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is leading the ticket for her party and faces former Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger.
Lieutenant Governor
In the race for the Lieutenant Governor, who oversees the Senate of Virginia and can cast tie-breaking votes in the 40-member body, which Democrats hold a 21-19 edge in.
State Sen. Ghazala F. Hashmi (D-Richmond) is the Democratic candidate and is facing the Republican candidate former conservative talk radio host John Reid.
Attorney General
The final statewide race is the only one with an incumbent seeking re-election as Republican Attorney General Jason S. Miyares faces a challenge from the Democratic candidate, former Delegate Jay Jones.
Section Source: Virginia Department of Elections
House of Delegates Races
All 100 seats in the House of Delegates are on the ballot this year. Democrats held a 51-49 majority heading into this year's election. You can find your House district here.
Clicking on the district headline for each race will take you to the non-partisan, non-profit Virginia Public Access Project's (VPAP) profile of each district which provides an in-depth breakdown of its makeup and election history.
District 50 (Mecklenburg, Prince Edward, Halifax, Charlotte, Lunenburg)
Incumbent Republican Del. Thomas C. Wright, Jr. faces Democratic candidate Earnadette Powell Farrar.
District 56 (Fluvanna, Goochland, Appomattox, Buckingham, Cumberland, Prince Edward, Louisa)
Incumbent Republican Del. "Tom" Garrett, Jr. faces Democratic candidate Angela Chainer.
District 57 (Henrico, Goochland)
Incumbent Republican Del. David L. Owen faces Democratic candidate May Nivar.
District 58 (Henrico)
Incumbent Democratic Candidate: Rodney T. Willett faces Republican candidate Milad H. Mikhail.
District 59 (Hanover, Louisa, Henrico)
Incumbent Republican Del. H. F. "Buddy" Fowler Jr. faces Democratic candidate Scott O. "K" Konopasek.
District 60 (Hanover, New Kent)
Incumbent Republican Del. Scott A. Wyatt faces Democratic candidate Andrew J. Ward.
District 66 (Spotsylvania, Caroline)
Incumbent Republican Del. "Bobby" Orrock, Sr faces Democratic candidate Nicole Tarlton Cole.
District 67 (King George, Westmoreland, Northumberland, Lancaster, Caroline, Richmond County)
Incumbent Republican Del. Hillary Pugh Kent faces Democratic candidate Mario D. Haggerty and Independent candidate Richard W. Kenski.
District 68 (Gloucester, King William, Middlesex, Essex, Mathews, King & Queen)
Incumbent Republican Del. M. Keith Hodges faces Democratic candidate Elaine G. Walters.
District 71 (James City, Williamsburg, New Kent County)
Incumbent Republican Del. Amanda E. Batten faces Democratic candidate Jessica L. Anderson.
District 72 (Powhatan, Chesterfield, Amelia, Nottoway)
Incumbent Republican Del. R. Lee Ware Jr. faces Democratic candidate Randolph T. Critzer Jr. and Forward Party candidate Kristin A. Farry.
District 73 (Chesterfield)
Incumbent Republican Del. Mark L. Earley, Jr. faces Democratic candidate Leslie C. Mehta.
District 74 (Chesterfield, Colonial Heights)
Incumbent Republican Del. Mike A. Cherry faces Democratic candidate Jonas J. Eppert.
District 75 (Chesterfield, Hopewell, Prince George)
Incumbent Republican Del. Carrie E. Coyner faces Democratic candidate Lindsey M. Dougherty.
District 76 (Chesterfield)
Incumbent Democratic Del. Debra Gardner faces Republican candidate John Thomas.
District 77 (Richmond, Chesterfield)
Incumbent Democratic Del. Michael J. Jones faces Republican candidate Richard S. Stonage, Jr.
District 78 (Richmond)
Incumbent Democratic Del. Betsy B. Carr faces Republican candidate Richard Prado.
District 79 (Richmond)
Incumbent Democratic Del. Rae C. Cousins faces Republican candidate Kelsey M. Linnehan.
District 80 (Henrico)
Incumbent Democratic Del. Destiny L. LeVere Bolling is running unopposed.
District 81 (Henrico, Chesterfield, Charles City)
Incumbent Democratic Del: Delores L. McQuinn is running unopposed.
District 82 (Petersburg, Dinwiddie, Prince George, Surry)
Incumbent Republican Del. Kim A. Taylor faces Democratic candidate Kimberly Pope Adams.
District 83 (Isle of Wight, Southampton, Brunswick, Sussex, Greensville, Emporia, Dinwiddie)
Incumbent Republican Del. Otto Wachsmann faces Democratic candidate Mary Person.
Section Source: Virginia Department of Elections
Local Races: Richmond, Hanover, Petersburg
Richmond City
Commonwealth's Attorney
Incumbent Democrat Colette W. McEachin is running unopposed.
Sheriff
Incumbent Democrat Antionette V. Irving is running unopposed.
Treasurer
Incumbent Democrat Nichole Richardson Armstead is running unopposed.
Hanover County
All candidates are running as Independent.
Ashland Town Council (2 seats up)
Incumbent Dan W. McGraw faces Darry A. Edwards, Drew Molloy, Jr., and Lewis Hubert Rogers.
Petersburg
Commonwealth's Attorney
Incumbent Democrat Tiffany Buckner is running unopposed.
Sheriff
Incumbent Democrat Vanessa Reese Crawford is running unopposed.
Commissioner of Revenue
Incumbent Democrat Brittany C. Flowers is running unopposed.
Treasurer
Incumbent Democrat Paul Z. Mullin Jr. faces Independent Lacy B. Ward III.
More Local Races
Amelia County
Board of Supervisors: District 2
Incumbent Republican Dexter L. Jones faces independent Constance "Connie" Banks.
Board of Supervisors: District 5
Incumbent Independent R. Todd Robinson faces Independent Stephen A. Aigner.
School Board: District 2
Incumbent Independent Robyn D. Whittington is running unopposed.
School Board: District 5
Michael P. Weaver is running unopposed.
Brunswick County
All candidates are running as Independent.
Mayor of Brodnax
Incumbent Don E. Dugger is running unopposed.
Brodnax Town Council (4 seats up)
Incumbents Paul James Hawkins Jr., Andrew L. Dugger, and Patricia W. Holmes are running for re-election.
Buckingham County
All candidates are running as Independent.
Mayor of Dillwyn
Incumbent Karen S. Frable-Moss faces David W. Ball.
Dillwyn Town Council
Incumbent Sharon J. Baker faces Stephanie M. Miller.
Colonial Heights City
Commonwealth's Attorney
Inumbent Republican A. Gray Collins, III is running unopposed.
Sheriff
Incumbent Independent Todd B. Wilson is running unopposed.
Commissioner of Revenue
Republican R. Daniel "Danny" Bowles is running unopposed.
Treasurer
Republican Teresa H. Cherry is running unopposed.
Emporia City
All candidates are running as Independent.
Sheriff
Dameon D. White is running unopposed.
Commissioner of Revenue
Incumbent Joyce E. Prince is running unopposed.
Treasurer
Incumbent Karen A. Taylor is running unopposed.
Essex County
Board of Supervisors: At Large
Republican J. Calvin Haile, Jr. is running unopposed.
Board of Supervisors: Greater Tappahannock District
Incumbent Republican Robert L. "Rob" Akers, Jr. is running unopposed.
Board of Supervisors: North District
Republican James L. "Lou" Spencer faces Joseph Allen Henry.
School Board: At Large
Incumbent Andrea Johnson Sydnor faces Hazel W. Hickman and Roger D. "Butch" Gross,
School Board: Greater Tappahannock District
Incumbent Independent C. Scott Croxton faces Jaime M. Gomes.
School Board: North District
Incumbent Independent Garlyn R. Bundy faces William T. "Billy" Healy, Jr.
King William County
All candidates are running as Independent.
School Board: At Large
Incumbent Veda Gresham Frazier is running unopposed.
School Board: Fifth District
Incumbent Patricia H. Atkins is running unopposed.
Board of Supervisors: First District
Brenton J. Bohannon faces Joseph J. "Bart" Bartos IV.
Board of Supervisors: Fifth District
Incumbent Mary Sue Bancroft faces Temple Keith Fogg and Robert Nick Atkins.
Hopewell
All candidates are running as Independent.
Commonwealth's Attorney
Incumbent Richard K. "Rick" Newman is running unopposed.
Sheriff
Incumbent Travis L. Stanley faces Gregory L. Wells Jr.
Commissioner of Revenue
Debra Kloske Reason is running unopposed.
Treasurer
Incumbent Shannon C. Foskey faces Jason A. Yancey.
Lancaster County
All candidates are running as Independent.
Board of Supervisors: District 1
Incumbent Craig H. Giese is running unopposed.
Board of Supervisors: District 5
Incumbent William C. "Bill" Smith is running unopposed.
School Board: District 1
Incumbent C. Faith Kemp is running unopposed.
School Board: District 5
Incumbent Margaret E. Socey is running unopposed.
Irvington Town Council
Samantha C. Van Saun is running unopposed.
Kilmarnock Town Council
Matthew A. Cunningham is running unopposed.
Lexington City
Sheriff
Incumbent Independent Tony A. Mcfaddin Jr. is running unopposed.
Louisa County
All candidates are running as Independent unless otherwise stated.
Board of Supervisors: Green Springs District
Incumbent Rachel G. Jones is running unopposed.
Board of Supervisors: Mineral District
Incumbent Republican Duane A. Adams faces David Harold Rogers.
Board of Supervisors: Mountain Road District
Incumbent Tommy J. Barlow faces John K. "Jack" Trammell.
Board of Supervisors: Patrick Henry District
Incumbent Fitzgerald A. Barnes is running unopposed.
School Board: Green Springs District
Incumbent Deborah A. "Debbie" Hoffm is running unopposed.
School Board: Mineral District
Incumbent Lloyd R. Runnett is running unopposed.
School Board: Mountain Road District
Incumbent O. Gail Proffitt is running unopposed.
School Board: Patrick Henry District
Incumbent Gregory V. Strickland is running unopposed.
Mayor of Louisa
Matthew L. Kersey, Jr. faces Ashley B. Michael.
Lunenburg County
Board of Supervisors: District 1
Incumbent Republican T. Wayne Hoover is running unopposed.
Board of Supervisors: District 3
Incumbent Republican Frank W. Bacon is running unopposed.
Board of Supervisors: District 7
Incumbent Independent Robert "Bob" Zava is running unopposed.
School Board: District 1
Incumbent Independent Aubrey "Tony" Craven faces Angela Hurtt Freeman.
School Board: District 7
Independent Cheryl Compton Berumen-Rivas is running unopposed.
Northumberland County
Board of Supervisors: District 2
Incumbent Republican Richard F. Haynie faces Independent B. Keith Harris.
Board of Supervisors: District 3
Incumbent Democrat James M. Long is running unopposed.
School Board: District 2
Incumbent Independent Cheryl Brown Davis is running unopposed.
School Board: District 3
Incumbent Independent Carolyn A. Crockett is running unopposed.
Kilmarnock Town Council
Independent Matthew A. Cunningham is running unopposed.
Nottoway County
Mayor of Blackstone
Incumbent Lafayette Dickens is running unopposed.
Prince Edward County
Board of Supervisors: District 3
Incumbent Democrat Jerry R. Townsend faces Republican Jody M. Hobgood.
Board of Supervisors: District 5
Incumbent Independent Llew W. Gilliam, Jr. is running unopposed.
Board of Supervisors: District 6
Incumbent Independent J. David Emert faces Malcolm L. Tillerson.
Board of Supervisors: District 7
Incumbent Independent Brett V. "Cannon" Watson is running unopposed.
School Board: District 3
Incumbent Independent Timothy W. Corbett is running unopposed.
School Board: District 5
Incumbent Independent Lucy B. Carson is running unopposed.
School Board: District 6
Independent Robyn J. Simpson is running unopposed.
School Board: District 7
Incumbent Independent M. Susan Kimbrough is running unopposed.
Prince George County
All candidates are running as Independent.
Board of Supervisors: District 1
Incumbent Floyd M. Brown Jr. faces R. B. "Ford" Pugh IV.
Board of Supervisors: District 2
B. Scott Hammel faces Judy Ann Chalkley.
School Board: District 1
Incumbent Robert E. L. Eley III faces John A. Pahl.
School Board: District 2
Incumbent Christopher A. "Chris" Johnson faces Jessica N. Vlkojan.
Westmoreland County
Treasurer
Republican Bonnie S. Self is running unopposed.
Section Source: Virginia Department of Elections
If we missed any races, included incorrect links, or published any spelling errors, please reach out to web@wtvr.com.