Police think 'tipster might be last piece of the puzzle' in Henrico woman's cold case murder

'We just need to stand up as a community and we need to say something'
Zhykierra Guy Cold Case
Posted at 8:45 AM, Jun 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-01 09:30:04-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Investigators joined friends and family of Zhykierra Guy Friday morning to ask for the community's help in solving the young woman's murder.

"My daughter was warm-hearted, kind. She was everything to us," Lakeisha Hamlett, Guy's mother, said.

The 22-year-old was shot and killed in the passenger seat of a parked car on Carlstone Court in Henrico on Aug. 5, 2022.

Now nearly two years later, the FBI Richmond Field Office is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

"We have most of the puzzle completed but the one tipster might be the last piece of the puzzle we need," a detective with Henrico Police said.

Police were unable to elaborate on what that missing piece was, but said they hoped the $10,000 reward would lead to someone coming forward.

Guy's mother said that while finding her daughter's killer will never completely heal the heartbreak of losing her, she hopes justice will give her family some closure.

"The individuals that are at home that know anything about what happened to my daughter, speak up, say something. Because we as a community, we have to come together, we have to reunite and we have to help each other," Hamlett said. "There have been so many instances where our young adults, our children, men, women — their lives are just being taken by such senseless gun violence. And we just need to stand up as a community and we need to say something."

If you have information that could help investigators, call the FBI's Richmond Field Office at 804-261-1044.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

