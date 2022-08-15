Watch Now
Funeral set for Henrico college student shot to death

Police ID 22-year-old woman killed in Henrico
Posted at 8:05 PM, Aug 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-14 20:06:33-04

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A funeral service was scheduled for Monday for a Virginia university student whom police said was shot to death earlier this month.

Zhykierra Zhane Guy, 22, of Henrico County was found in the passenger seat of a car that had been struck by gunfire in the early-morning hours of Aug. 5, according to Henrico police. Guy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were investigating Guy’s death as a homicide, according to the College of William & Mary, where she attended, media outlets reported.

Guy was a government major at William & Mary who planned to graduate next May. She had started her own retail hair extension business and danced while at the school, Vice President for Student Affairs Ginger Ambler said in a statement released Friday.

The funeral will be held at a Halifax County church.

