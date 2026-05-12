YWCA Richmond honors 8 women breaking barriers at 46th annual Outstanding Women Awards

RICHMOND, Va. — From arts and science to politics, healthcare, and business, YWCA Richmond honored eight women who have dedicated their lives to helping others at its 46th annual Outstanding Women Awards ceremony on Tuesday.

The YWCA is an organization committed to eliminating racism and empowering women.

"Our region is filled with inspiring leaders that are doing the good work of our community, making sure that folks have, um, access to resources, making sure that our arts and culture um here in Richmond are amplified and we as a community are healthy and thriving," YWCA CEO Rupa Murthy said.

Murthy said the Outstanding Women Awards is the longest-running leadership awards ceremony in the region.

"For 136 years, the YWCA has been celebrating women's leadership because we are the backbone of our community," Murthy said.

The eight women recognized at this year's ceremony were Sue Davis, Amanda Lynch, Vanessa Walker Harris, Cari Tretina, Martha Shickle, Angela Patton, Nannette Shor, and Daphne Maxwell Reid.

Maxwell Reid, a monumental figure both on and off screen, said the honor speaks to the legacy she aims to leave.

"I believe that inspiring someone to explore the gifts that God gave them is an important way to get people to own their power, and to make a difference in whatever they do in this world," Maxwell Reid said. "It has been a wonderful journey and I like to share that journey and help watch young women bloom."

Full Interview: Daphne Maxwell Reid at YWCA's 46th annual Outstanding Women Awards in Richmond

Full Interview: Daphne Maxwell Reid at YWCA's 46th annual Outstanding Women Awards in Richmond

Cari Tretina, a former firefighter and now the executive director of the Henrico Economic Development Authority, reflected on the crucial support of others throughout her career and encouraged others to lean on their loved ones.

"Whether there's other women that are supporting you in the background or the men in our community that also are trying to break societal norms and figure out how to create pathways, there's always somebody there cheering you on and just continue to lean on your support system," Tretina said.

Each woman emphasized the importance of caring for the work you do and, whenever possible, pouring into the people around you.

For information on the domestic hotline and childcare assistance the YWCA offers, visit YWCA.org.

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