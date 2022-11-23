Youngkin describes Chesapeake Walmart shooting as 'horrendous, senseless act of violence'

RICHMOND, Va. — Following another deadly mass shooting in the state of Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed media outside of the Feed More Food Bank in Central Virginia.

"Overnight again, we had just a horrendous, senseless act of violence in Chesapeake," said Youngkin, as he stood with his wife and First Lady of Virginia Suzanne.

Chesapeake Police said a Walmart employee opened fire in the store located on Sam's Circle, killing six people and injuring four others before turning the gun on himself.

"Our hearts are just completely broken this morning yet again in the Commonwealth of Virginia," Youngkin continued. "Today, our job is to support families who are facing the unthinkable today. Families who have lost a loved one or have a loved one who is injured. And our job today is to come around them and support them."

He also thanked Chesapeake law enforcement and other first responders for their timely response to the shooting.

Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne were at Feed More Wednesday morning to help package food trays to be distributed to community members through the Meals on Wheels program, in the spirit of Thanksgiving.

He emphasized supporting the families affected by the shooting during what is supposed to be a time to celebrate a national holiday.

"There will be time for us to to react and better understand, but today is a moment where we need to support these families that are facing the unimaginable," said Youngkin. "And that's where our prayers and thoughts must be today as we come together as a Commonwealth and a nation."

Youngkin has ordered flags across Virginia to be lowered to half-staff from Wednesday through Sunday, November 27 in respect and memory of the Chesapeake shooting victims.

The state of Virginia is still healing from another shooting tragedy that happened just nine days beforehand, where three University of Virginia football players were killed, allegedly by another UVA student. Two others, including another football player, were injured.