Man sentenced to 48 years in prison for 2024 restaurant robbery that killed Richmond father

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has been sentenced to 48 years behind bars for the 2024 shooting death of a Richmond father as he worked in a restaurant on his birthday.

Friday, Yonathan Zelaya Beltran, 27, was sentenced for his role in the robbery spree that left Marvin Ramos-Hernandez dead in the Lindo Amanecer Market that he managed for his brother.

Ramos-Hernandez left behind a wife and two children.

The shooting happened in front of families with kids who were eating meals.

Just before the robbery, Beltran and his accomplice, Ronaldy Monterroso, 20, robbed the United Grocery Store. After killing Ramos-Hernandez, Beltran tried to rob the Nuevo Rinco Latino store.

All of the robberies were captured on store surveillance cameras and occurred in Latino-owned and operated businesses on Broad Rock Boulevard.

The Richmond Police Department was able to locate Beltran's vehicle and arrest him within one hour by using Flock technology.

Beltran pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including: possessing controlled substances, possessing controlled substances while possessing a firearm, shooting into an occupied building, attempted robbery, committing robbery with a firearm, committing a robbery that resulted in death, multiple possession of firearms charges and first-degree murder.

