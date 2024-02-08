Richmond father shot and killed in restaurant robbery on his birthday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two men have now been charged with the robbery of the United Grocery Store in Richmond on Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspects are also connected to a robbery and a murder at another store, Lindo Latino Market and Restaurant, that occurred just ten minutes after, but no charges have been filed.

CBS 6 has also learned that one of the suspects was a fugitive from justice in Chesterfield, while the other had a gun charge and was released by Richmond courts in August.

The robbery at United Grocery happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, on the 2200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard in Richmond.

Police say two men came in, demanding money, but later left after firing a warning shot into the floor.

However, just minutes later, another robbery and shooting happened at the Lindo Latino Market and Restaurant just down the block from the grocery store.

This time the robbery was fatal, with restaurant employee Marvin Ramos, dying at the scene.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that Ramos was the restaurant manager and was also married and the father of two children.

"I was working and I saw the news and they say this person was killed. I was surprised, it's another crime in a Hispanic community," said Jose Rodriguez, who says he is a regular at Ramos' store.

"I know him all the time because I come into the store to buy anything. Whatever we need. It's the closest store we have," Rodriguez said.

He also says he knows all too well the pain and anguish of a senseless killing. Rodriguez's son, Isaac, was killed three years ago at a Richmond Highway trailer park.

"It's almost three years since they killed my son and I'm still waiting for answers. It's a good thing they caught these guys," Rodriguez said.

Police confirmed they did arrest two suspects, 18-year-old Ronaldy Monterroso and 25-year-old Yonathan Beltran.

Court records show that Beltran was indicted in Richmond in August 2023 on felony gun and drug charges but received a deferred

disposition - meaning he was released and told to stay out of trouble.

"When they get these people, put them in jail, do something," Rodriguez said. "Don't let them go out on the streets and do damage to more families. This family is already destroyed."

Adding to the pain of Ramos' murder, family members confirm that Wednesday was also his birthday.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

